'You deserve everything': Simonboy surprises wife Simongirl with Jaguar car gift

Before the success and fame, Simonboy made a promise to his partner Chloe Eong.

If ever he struck gold in life, he would share what he has with her.

Last November, he presented his then-girlfriend, also known as Simongirl, with a diamond Rolex watch.

Now that she's beginning a new business venture, Simonboy felt this might be the perfect time for another gift.

The local influencer, whose real name is Simon Khung, splashed the cash, buying his wife her very own Jaguar sports saloon.

She had no inkling about the surprise present and her husband uploaded the big reveal on his socials on Tuesday (Oct 15).

"You deserve everything," the caption read.

"Today, I got a surprise for you!" an excited Simonboy said to Chloe.

The couple was at a car dealer in Kranji when Simonboy mentioned that he had bought her a new car.

Based on her reaction, it seemed like Chloe needed some time for the news to register.

With the present hidden under a black sheet and red ribbon, Simonboy urged his wife to guess what exactly was under the sheet.

She went for Audi and Perodua first, before Simonboy eventually revealed that her swanky new ride is a metallic-grey Jaguar XE.

According to car listing site Sgcarmart, this Jaguar model is no longer for sale by the local distributor, with the last recorded price a whopping $280,999.

Simonboy bought his for "about $60,000", he told AsiaOne.

Upon seeing her new ride, Chloe was stunned and almost at a loss for words.

Simonboy told us that the couple "started from zero" but not once did his wife grumble or look down on him.

The 36-year-old added: "I’m very willing to give her anything and everything.

"Because she has given me her entire life in this marriage. So, why not?"

In fact, the couple had discussed the possibility of Chloe having her own car.

And with her new business up and running, Simonboy felt that a vehicle would be something of a "necessity" for her.

In the comments section, netizens congratulated the couple on their success and showered them with love.

Some TikTok users found Simonboy's journey from drug addict to successful entrepreneur and online influencer to be inspirational, with one describing him as a "true living example".

A fellow netizen wrote: "Simon, your greatest victory is not going back to drugs.

"I'm happy for you that you won that war even though we don't know each other."

