'She said yes!' Simonboy proposes to girlfriend during senior citizens' Sunday walk at Pasir Ris Park

It's official, Simonboy is now engaged to Simongirl.

The local influencer made the announcement to his fans on social media last Sunday (March 17).

The 36-year-old, whose real name is Simon Kung, asked for his partner's hand in marriage during a Sunday walk organised for the elderly earlier that day.

"She said yes!" the caption read.

In the post, Chloe Eong, also known as Simongirl, can be seen holding a bouquet of flowers while showing off her brand-new engagement ring, from Lovelotsdiamonds.

The newly engaged couple shared a lovely photo together as they celebrated this special occasion with a host of people at Pasir Ris Park.

A separate photo showed Simonboy on his knees with a crowd around him. Many of them had their phones out to record the exact moment when the 31-year-old would say 'yes' to his proposal.

"Thank you @papazaosg & @jackneock for allowing me to do my proposal over there to celebrate this joy with all the elderly!" Simonboy said.

Papazao is an initiative started by filmmaker Jack Neo in 2022 that organises events for seniors to spend quality time with friends and loved ones.

Those who attended this particular walk at Pasir Ris Park ended up being part of Simonboy and Simongirl's big day.

His crew from social media agency, Peace Street Productions, received a shout-out for preparing the banner and for "waiting for hours" while hiding behind a tree so that they could surprise Simongirl with the proposal.

Simonboy also prepared a short 'thank you' to his new fiancee.

Written in Mandarin, he said: "Now it's time for us to create a future together.

"I hope that no matter what we do in future, we will always have each other's company."

The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages from fans and public figures alike.

Local actor Benjamin Heng commented: "Congratulations bro! So happy for you both!"

Notable names providing well wishes included Malaysian-born Singaporean actress Apple Hong and NBCB founder Tommy Wong among others.

Even Minister of State and Member of Parliament for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC Desmond Tan dropped in for a quick message.

"Congrats! Pasir Ris Park will be a special place for you two!" he wrote.

How it all began

During an episode on Jean Danker's podcast R U Okay?, Simonboy opened up about how he met Chloe.

After spending two years in a halfway house, Simonboy was keen to start dating again.

He downloaded all the dating apps, from Tinder to Coffee Mees Bagel, and got to dating.

The third person he met through a dating app just so happened to be Simongirl.

