'Till then, my precious baby': Simonboy makes emotional post on daughter's death following ex-wife’s guilty plea

Content creator Simonboy posted a series of emotional Instagram Stories on Friday (Feb 28), remembering his late daughter Megan and asking God to teach him forgiveness.

This came after his ex-wife, Foo Li Ping, pleaded guilty at the High Court to three charges on Friday: child abuse, allowing the death of a child, and the intentional disposal of a corpse to impede investigations, reported The Straits Times.

Foo's boyfriend at the time of Megan's death, Wong Shi Xiang, also pleaded guilty to four charges including culpable homicide, reported CNA.

The four-year-old girl died after Wong, a freelance mechanic, punched her in the stomach at a Paya Lebar condo on Feb 21, 2020.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of himself with Megan, Simonboy, whose real name is Simon Khung, wrote: "Have fun with Jesus. Till then, my precious baby".

In his next Instagram Story, the 37-year-old prayed for God to "take this bitterness away from" his heart and to help him "forgive like how You have forgiven me".

Foo was Khung's second wife. They married in 2015 and had Megan later that year, before splitting.

The couple reportedly agreed to a divorce after being married for over a year due to arguments over Megan, according to Shin Min in 2020.

That July, Khung made a police report out of concern for his daughter's whereabouts and safety, reported The Straits Times.

He alleged that he had last seen Megan in February 2017, prior to serving a three-year sentence at a drug rehabilitation centre.

It was later discovered that the girl had suffered abuse at the hands of Foo, 29, and Wong, 38, for over a year, including starvation, physical beatings and being forced to sleep on the balcony in a planter. Foo had recorded much of this abuse.

Wong fatally punched Megan in the stomach on Feb 21, 2020, and the couple brainstormed ways to dispose of her body for months, before incinerating her in a purpose-built barrel in May.

According to CNA, her remains were never recovered.

Foo and Wong are expected to be sentenced on April 3.

Simon married his third wife, Chloe Eong, in July 2024, and is expecting a baby with her. He also has a son, aged 12, from the first of his two previous marriages.

Commemorating the fifth anniversary of Megan's death on Feb 22, Simon wrote in an Instagram post: "Despite everything, I still want to praise God for our baby boy who will be deliver[ed] in April this year."

He added: "Megan, I miss you, and Papa will continue to be good and make you proud. Love you forever."

