'Today marks a new chapter': Simonboy meets son for the first time in 11 years

In a few months' time, Simon Khung, better known as Simonboy, will be welcoming a baby boy into the world with his wife, Chloe Eong.

But this isn't the local influencer's first child.

He has a son from the first of his two previous marriages whom he had not met nor spoken to in over a decade.

According to Simon, he was given permission to meet the boy, who's now 12, after three years of trying to reassure his ex-wife.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DCzEEgJhQNM/?img_index=1[/embed]

"Today marks a new chapter for my elder son (young one is still in Simongirl's tummy) and my life," Simon, 37, shared in an Instagram post on Nov 25.



"Yes, today is the very first time in mine and his entire life that we went out together. It is the first time I've seen him after 11 years."

Simon thanked the boy's mother for allowing this to happen.

"I'm really grateful his mum had the grace to finally take the first step [to trust] me with my son and giving me this chance [at] redemption. Therefore, today I have the chance to be a father to him," he wrote.

Son only recently learned Simon is his dad

Speaking to AsiaOne, Simon shared that the reason he had not seen his son for such a long time was due to his incarceration.

He had been in prison from 2017 to 2019 for various offences and was in a halfway house from 2019 to 2021.

"So, for many years, I wasn't in the right state of mind nor in any position to act upon my roles and responsibilities," said Simon.

After leaving the halfway house in 2021, he reached out to his ex-wife to ask for permission to visit his son.

But she wouldn't allow it.

"I don't blame my ex-wife for not being ready to trust me to handle the responsibilities as a father to my son. Hence, it really took [me] three years to slowly work my way up and prove to her that I've stayed clean and I am filled with positive energy," shared Simon.

"I also want to give her huge credit for trusting me with my son. I really just want to make it up to him."

Simon also revealed that his son had learned about their relationship only in recent months.

His ex-wife had given him permission to follow his son on social media just "half a year ago", shared Simon, and he has been in contact with the boy since then.

"When I get to speak with him, I learn more about what his hobbies are. He likes art and computer stuff. But what really makes me happy is that he's really a good boy, very polite and he doesn't have a bad attitude. He can be quite cheeky sometimes," said Simon.

A day full of activities

During their outing, Simon brought his son bowling, shopping, and to the arcade.

Simon shared pictures of himself and the bespectacled boy — who was all smiles — at the different locations, including a sports shop. Another photo taken showed both of them wearing identical Nike shoes.

They ended the day with dinner before he sent the child home, described Simon.

Besides enjoying each other's company, Simon also got the chance to catch up with his son.

"I am grateful to my son for not being mad at me for missing in his entire childhood.

He has the biggest heart ever as a kid," said the proud dad.

"Today, we chatted a lot on everything about his life. One thing that caught me [sic] was when I ask what’s his dream. He said he [wants to] be a police officer. That's exactly what I wanted to be when I was young."

No negativity from current wife

Simon recently tied the knot with Chloe in July, after proposing to her in March this year.

He expressed his appreciation to Chloe for being nothing but understanding towards the situation.

"I feel very encouraged and supported by Chloe. She has never once gone against this decision of mine to reconcile with my son," a grateful Simon told us.

When Simon met his son for the first time, Chloe also checked in on them.

"Around 5pm when I was out with my son, she still texted me to remind me to bring him for dinner and to not play at the arcade until we forgot to eat," he recounted.

[[nid:705831]]