This made my day: Bus captain driving along TPE slip road praised for stepping in to help boy walking alone

Upon noticing a primary school boy walking alone near a busy expressway, a bus captain on his morning route stopped his vehicle and proceeded to lead the child to safety.

SBS Transit shared this incident which had occurred earlier this year on their Facebook page on Friday (April 4).

In the post, SBS Transit described how bus captain Lee Chee Chong was waiting at a red traffic light along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) slip road when he spotted a primary school boy walking alone on the road.

"I was shocked to see him on the main road by himself! I knew it was very dangerous, so my first reaction was to ensure his safety," Lee recalled.

Acting swiftly, Lee opened the front doors of his bus and went to the boy's aid, escorting him safely on board the bus.

Lee then quickly contacted SBS Transit's Operations Control Centre for assistance and was advised to keep the boy safe while he continued his journey to Bedok Interchange.

There, Lee handed the boy over to a staff member, Edwin Hee, who recognised the boy's school uniform and contacted his primary school.

Shortly after, the school's vice-principal and a teacher arrived at the bus interchange to escort him safely back to school. The boy later reunited with his parents.

SBS Transit praised Lee for his quick thinking and compassion, highlighting his actions as a model example of public service and community care.

Many netizens also commended Lee for his kindness, with one appreciating the bus driver for "[going] the extra mile". Another wrote: "Singapore needs more people like [Lee]", while urging SBS Transit to reward him for his good deed.

[[nid:714302]]