Woman who publicised tips on how she evaded GST for luxury purchases fined $18k

SINGAPORE — After evading paying goods and services tax at Changi Airport for luxury items she bought in Europe, a woman went on social media to teach others how to do the same.

On March 27, Cloey Tan Wan Qi, 27, was fined $18,000 after pleading guilty to a charge under the Customs Act.

In sentencing, District Judge Eddy Tham said Tan not only evaded the law, but also had the audacity to publicise what she did and teach others how to circumvent the law.

The court heard that in May 2024, Tan went to the Netherlands and Belgium with her family and boyfriend and purchased multiple luxury items there for her personal use.

These included five bags from luxury brands Christian Dior, Gucci and Louis Vuitton, two luxury wallets, one pair of shoes from Michael Kors and an engagement ring from jeweller House of Gassan.

The total value of the luxury items she purchased was more than $23,000, and Tan knew she was supposed to pay GST on these items when she returned to Singapore.

However, when she landed in Singapore on May 10, she cleared immigration and collected her luggage at Changi Airport without declaring the goods she brought home.

Her actions resulted in the fraudulent evasion of GST amounting to over $2,200.

Several days later, on social media platform Lemon8, Tan detailed her purchases in Europe and how she evaded paying GST when she arrived in Singapore.

One of her posts was titled: "Six tips on how to smuggle luxury goods and avoid detection by Customs".

The authorities were later made aware of her posts and she was arrested in January 2025.

The prosecutor sought a fine of between $16,000 and $17,000, noting that Tan had demonstrated a lack of remorse for her actions by publishing tips online.

But the prosecutor also noted that Tan subsequently showed remorse by making full restitution and by pleading guilty.

In mitigation, Tan apologised for what she did and pleaded for leniency.

"I have not only disappointed myself but my parents too, who have placed a lot of hope on their only child," she said, adding that the case has caused her parents much anxiety and distress.

In November 2024, The Straits Times reported that more than 13,000 travellers had been fined for evading taxes across air, land and sea checkpoints since January that year, with the total fines topping $3.4 million.

The undeclared items included bags and accessories from Prada, Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, and Pop Mart toys like Labubu figurines.

Under the Customs Act, those convicted of evading duties can be fined up to 20 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, or jailed for up to two years.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.