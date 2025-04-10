'The world is still beautiful': Huang Biren arranges tingkat meal delivery for Carole Lin after latter suffered another injury

Local veteran actress Huang Biren has come to the aid of former actress Carole Lin after the latter fractured her wrist.

On Monday (April 7), Carole posted on Instagram: "Dear Biren found out that I injured myself again, and she immediately took the trouble to arrange tingkat dinner for me — to lighten the burden off me and my family for at least two weeks to a month.

"Thank you, sis. She told me, 'The world is still beautiful!'"

The 52-year-old posted a photo of herself with the tingkat container, and a video showcasing the plethora of soupy dishes delivered to her.

Carole added in her caption that she learnt a lesson due to her injury but also "found beauty in humanity".

"So much support and kindness pouring in. So blessed," she wrote.

Biren, 56, commented: "Most importantly, rest well, eat well and stay positive. Jiayou!"

The fractured wrist marks Carole's second injury in as many months.

Back in March, she shared that she had missed a step while walking, resulting in a "snapped fibula poking through [her] calf and tibia shattered".

On April 6, she shared that she had lost her balance and fallen backwards.

"So once again surgery and steel implants," she wrote in an Instagram post. "It'll impede the recovery rate for my leg. But I will get there.

"It's not the best feeling, I was angry with myself, I was down the past few days… but that's life, we get back up after."

She thanked her friends for sending her "light and hope" during her moment of gloom, and also advised her female followers who are postpartum or post-menopausal to take care of their bone health and get their bone mass density checked.

