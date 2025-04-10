Calvin Cheng's comments regarding Gaza 'unacceptable and hurtful' to Malay/Muslim community: Masagos

Minister-in-charge for Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli has criticised remarks made by former nominated MP Calvin Cheng regarding Gaza, saying that they were "unacceptable and hurtful" to the Malay/Muslim community.

In a Facebook post made on Wednesday (April 9), Masagos stated that the way Cheng's comments were framed crossed a line.

"It's not just about disagreement, it's about the message it sends, that some Singaporeans somehow do not belong if they speak up. That is not something we can accept. Not here," he wrote.

On March 13, Cheng had made a Facebook post about Monday of Palestine Solidarity, a group which had requested those who were concerned about Palestine-related issues to raise them to their MPs.

This came after some activists from the group disrupted a Meet-the-People session of Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam on March 12.

In his post, Cheng offered to pay to relocate the activists, so long as they do not return to Singapore. He also asked the activists to "take a slow hike" to Gaza.

Masagos, who is also Minister for Social and Family Development, stressed the need to be mindful of how careless words may cause harm to Singapore's social cohesion, especially when in a position of influence.

"In Singapore, we value and protect our social harmony dearly. It has taken decades of effort, confidence and trust to build it, and that trust can be easily shaken by careless words," he said.

"No one has the right to suggest that another Singaporean should leave the country because of a different view. We all have a stake here. No one — Malay, Chinese, Indian, regardless of background — is a pendatang. This is home for all of us."

The Malay word pendatang is a derogatory term used towards foreigners or outsiders which suggests that they are unwelcomed.

While recognising that their frustrations are valid, Masagos urged members of the Malay/Muslim community to be guided by their values, explaining that it would "not (be] a sign of weakness but reflect our strength and wisdom".

"Our traditions teach us that respect and kindness are the foundation of a strong, united community. Let's hold on to that — responding with strength and grace, not division," he said, adding that once words are spoken, the damage is done."

"The world is already full of divisions. We don't need more of that here at home. Let's stay grounded, stay united, and keep showing the values that make us stronger," said the minister.

On April 6, the Singapore Islamic Scholars and Religious Teachers Association (Pergas) had expressed "deep consternation" over Cheng's "inflammatory suggestions" directed at members of the Muslim community in Singapore.

Responding to Pergas' statement, Cheng said in a Facebook post the next day that his remarks were directed at Monday of Palestine Solidarity, which included non-Muslims.

"The remarks were not directed at any group defined by race or religion," he said, reiterating that "the facts are clear".

