Concrete slabs fall off trailer, causing traffic jam along Upper Bukit Timah Road

Several concrete pre-cast structures fell from a trailer at the junction of Upper Bukit Timah Road and Gombak Drive on Wednesday (April 9), causing a traffic jam along the main road.

In a video uploaded to SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page, the trailer is seen next to the overturned slabs along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

Workers in orange and yellow vests were also at the scene, placing cones on the road as the toppled concrete slabs led to the closure of all three lanes.

The workers later appeared to help redirect traffic around the accident site.

According to the post, the vehicle was reversing "into the small lane" when the cables holding the concrete slabs snapped.

The accident had brought traffic to a standstill for more than an hour, the caption to the video stated.

One Facebook user commented that the cement structures were still on the road when he passed by the area at about 8pm.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police confirmed that they received a call for assistance at about 6.50pm at the abovementioned location.

A 54-year-old male driver is currently assisting the police with investigations.

SCDF’s assistance was not required.

A similar incident involving fallen concrete occurred on March 19, when a pre-cast concrete block with window grilles toppled along Tuas South Avenue 9.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

