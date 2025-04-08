Ex-MP Lee Bee Wah introduces former MDDI director Goh Hanyan as potential candidate to Nee Soon residents

Goh Hanyan, who recently left the civil service after nearly 16 years, will be a very good MP wherever she goes, if elected, said Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam on Monday night (April 7).

Shanmugam was speaking to reporters after the Meet-the-People session (MPS) in Yishun Street 61, and described Goh, 39, as "very experienced" on the ground.

The anchor minister for Nee Soon added that he has had many conversations with Goh and was struck by how thoughtful she is.

Shanmugam also highlighted her experiences at the Economic Development Board, where she dealt with foreign investments and was involved in the Jurong Island 2.0 project, which was launched in 2010, to review its competitiveness and sustainability.

Also present at the MPS was former three-term MP for Nee Soon GRC Dr Lee Bee Wah who retired from politics in 2020.

When asked if Lee was making a comeback to politics, Shanmugam said that the retired MP "has never left" and is here in the capacity as a mentor to help new candidates and MPs.

Lee described Goh as "a very enthusiastic person with compassion for the residents".

Goh, a mother of three, said that she has been volunteering in different grassroots organisations over the past few years, and has recently started to volunteer in Nee Soon.



She said: "I have been struck by the deep culture and history of this place, and also the warmth of the family here.



"I am very much looking forward to more opportunities to serve and work with the residents in the community."

She was also asked how former civil servants like herself can contribute to politics.

"As public servants, each and every one of us always has the citizens, the Singaporeans, and Singapore's outcomes and interest at heart.

"As well as the understanding around how policies are designed, implemented," added Goh.

Greeting residents at Yishun coffee shop with Lee Bee Wah

Earlier on Monday evening, residents told AsiaOne that Dr Lee was seen at the nearby Block 618 coffeeshop with Goh.

When AsiaOne reached the coffee shop in Yishun Ring Road at 6.40pm, the pair were seen moving between tables with Lee introducing Goh as the potential new candidate for Nee Soon GRC.

Goh was heard reciprocating well-wishes by saying "thank you, please give me your support".

The pair later settled down for dinner at the same coffee shop before walking over to the MPS at about 7.50pm.

Goh also attended a Nee Soon community event on Sunday evening (April 6), and later joined Shanmugam at a movie screening event.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, who is the MP for Nee Soon Central, was not seen at the event.

AsiaOne understands that Associate Professor Faishal was conducting a house visit in Kembangan at that time. Earlier on Sunday morning, he was also seen at a walkabout in Marine Parade Central with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

'I close this chapter and continue service in a different capacity': Goh Hanyan

In a LinkedIn post on Sunday, Goh shared her thoughts after a 16-year career in the civil service.

"I’ve had the immense privilege of learning from and working alongside some of the most dedicated, thoughtful, and inspiring people I know.

"To all my mentors, thank you for your guidance, trust, and belief in me through the years. To my teammates, thank you for the laughter, late nights, honest debates, and relentless spirit to get things done, always with heart," wrote Goh in her post.

Recounting how she has been part of teams that felt like family -- united by purpose, driven by values and fearless in taking on tough challenges together, Goh said that she had "countless impactful experiences over the past years".



"As I close this chapter and continue service in a different capacity, I do so with immense gratitude for the work, the mission, and above all, the people who made me who I am today," added Goh.

