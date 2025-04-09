Donald Trump's global import tariffs could lead to China banning showings of US movies.

As the US President's tariffs on China stand at 54 per cent — and are expected to increase to 104 per cent — experts are warning Hollywood's golden ticket into the Asian market could soon become obsolete.

Variety is reporting that among a series of retaliatory tariff measures from China, there could be a ruling on American film distribution.

The publication said according to influential Chinese social media figures, China may be set to reduce or slap a complete ban on US film imports.

Experts say Chinese authorities are weighing the drastic step in direct response to Trump's tariff plans. They maintain tight control over foreign film imports, which can only be distributed through state-run enterprises, Variety highlighted.

Films are brought in either through a limited quota of 34 "revenue-share" films or as "flat fee" deals.

In 2024, China's box office collected US$5.8 billion (S$7.8 billion), but projections suggest this figure will rise 30 per cent to US$7.6 billion this year.

Hollywood's major titles, such as Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning and the upcoming Superman film, are expected to play a crucial role in reaching that target.

The absence of these marquee films, however, could severely impact those projections, Variety said.

Despite the escalating trade tensions, some believe the threat may be more rhetoric than reality. Sources close to the situation also told Variety Marvel's Thunderbolts* has already secured a China release date for April 30, suggesting the potential ban may not be imminent.

Insiders also claim the China Film Bureau has yet to issue new directives regarding the importation of Hollywood films.

Some of the biggest US movie hits shown in China include Avengers: Endgame, which grossed over US$600 million and Avatar: The Way of Water, which earned US$250 million.

Other notable successes include The Fate of the Furious, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Jurassic World.

