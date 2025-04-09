'If you see someone in distress please don't shun them': Motorcyclist offers ride to woman walking in middle of PIE slip road

A motorcyclist was filmed offering assistance to a woman walking in the middle of a slip road connecting the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) to the Central Expressway (CTE) on Monday (April 7).

According to a video uploaded to SG Road Vigilante later that evening, many motorists drove past the woman, but only one motorcyclist stopped to offer her aid.

The motorcyclist, blogger Vaune Phan, can be seen waving at traffic behind her, cautioning them to wait.

She then rides up to a woman standing in the middle of the road and speaks briefly with her.

The woman gets on the back of Phan's motorcycle shortly after and the duo moves off.

In posts to her Facebook story, Phan later shared that she had seen the woman "just standing right in the middle of the highway", adding that there were "so many cars".

"I was so worried she was going to get hit," she wrote. "It was really dangerous for her to be there, where vehicles can be going up to 90kmh… and motorists may not anticipate a person walking there."

The woman was walking while facing away from oncoming traffic, added Phan, who also thanked the camcar driver for holding up traffic and shielding them.

"[The] first (and only) thing on my mind was to quickly help bring her to safety!" Phan shared in her post.

Phan also stated that the woman had told her she was "very tired", before accepting the ride.

After taking the nearest exit, Phan said she came across a police vehicle and handed the woman over to the officers.

"If you see someone in distress, please don't shun them," Phan also stated in her post. "Please try to help them.

"Everyone you meet may be fighting a battle you don't know about so let's try to be kind."

Many netizens expressed support for Phan's actions, with one saying: "Thank you for showing sympathy and empathy towards another human being."

Another commented: "You [have] got big heart... we can learn from you."

However, some netizens also pointed out that it was illegal for the woman to be riding pillion without a helmet.

Wrote a user: "Kudos to the rider for helping, but the safer approach would be to advise the aunty to move to the side of the road and make a police call. This also protects the rider from potential blame, as we can never be sure what might happen afterward."

AsiaOne has reached out to Phan for more information.

