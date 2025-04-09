'Workout buddies': Toddler warms hearts by copying older man doing morning exercises daily

A 20-month-old boy has gotten into the habit of a daily morning workout ever since he found a "workout buddy" on his way to school.

A 13-second TikTok of the toddler was shared on Sunday (April 6) and has already captured the hearts of over 100,000 viewers.

In the video, the toddler can be seen mimicking the actions of an older man in the background — he enthusiastically follows the routine which includes stretching and swinging his arms.

"My son will copy whatever he’s doing. They have become workout buddies," the caption reads.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the toddler's mother, who wished to be known as Claire, shared that this all started back in February when her son would cry before being dropped off at school.

To placate him, she would let him play nearby at the "mini slopes" of what looks to be a playground. Her son started following the elder man's actions sometime in March, according to Claire, 30, who works in HR.

"It has been the same routine every day. And this uncle happens to be there every morning exercising," said Claire.

While they are not acquainted with the older man, they often exchange greetings in passing.

Netizens gushed over the unexpected duo in the comments, calling them "best friends".

One even pointed out that the older man must look forward to his seeing his workout companion every morning.

