'We miss cai fan': Why Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan are returning to Singapore after 2 years in Australia

While fans were surprised by local actors Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan's recent engagement, they were also curious about another piece of news — that the couple will be returning home to Singapore after relocating to Australia two years ago.

Edwin, 30, shared in a joint Instagram Reel on Tuesday (April 8) that reconnecting with their friends and family here is one of their reasons for the move.

Both of them recently lost their fathers and Rachel, 28, shared that it "really puts things into perspective" and they are coming home to spend time with their mothers.

Beyond the emotional pull, they revealed there is also a practical one. "We are at a point where we want to travel the rest of the world — it just makes more sense to be based in Singapore geographically," they said.

With the first two reasons for their move already shared, the pair then came to the final — which was perhaps the most important reason of all, they said dramatically — they miss 'cai fan'.

The simple phrase instantly struck a chord with many netizens as they left a wave of relatable comments about the comfort of local food. One remarked how "cai fan is awaiting their arrival" while another commented with a list of local delights: "Satay, fried oyster, barbecued chicken wings, Hokkien mee, chicken rice, bak chor mee and lastly, 'cai fan' is the reason why I still stayed in Singapore."

Edwin and Rachel added in the caption of the post: "This move is going to be a challenging and emotional one as Sydney has become another home for us too."

It was not mentioned when they will be back but they promised they would be sharing more about this new journey.

