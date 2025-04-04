Edwin Goh proposes to Rachel Wan, both returning to Singapore after 2 years in Australia

Local actors Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan, who relocated to Australia two years ago, are getting hitched.

They announced the good news in a joint Instagram Reel today (April 4), which showed 30-year-old Edwin getting down on one knee with a ring near the Sydney Opera House.

Rachel, 28, was caught unaware. After Edwin slipped the ring on her finger, they hugged each other.

He wrote in the caption: "She said yes!"

Edwin added in the post that he had to tell Rachel they were filming a different Reel to surprise her.

In the Reel, they also shared that they are returning to Singapore and would be providing more updates in another post.

In March 2023, Edwin and Rachel announced they are dating, taking their relationship from reel to real after playing a couple in local drama Strike Gold (2023). In June that same year, they announced on their YouTube channel Ed & Rach that they were moving out of Singapore and revealed they were in Australia the following month.

Both of them also started their own crocheting business Unravel &, modelling for their own products.

Edwin announced his departure from Mediacorp after 14 years in December 2023 and revealed he worked in retail while continuing to audition for roles in Australia.

Local artistes and fans congratulated the couple in the comment section of their latest post.

