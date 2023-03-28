From reel to real life: Edwin Goh reveals he's dating Strike Gold partner Rachel Wan

From Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin to Fann Wong and Christopher Lee, it's always a delight for fans when actors playing couples on-screen get together for real.

Local actor Edwin Goh joined the ranks recently, after going Instagram official with Rachel Wan last night (March 27).

He wrote: "The universe brought us together, in a way no one could expect."

The two acted together on the 2023 Chinese drama Strike Gold, where Edwin plays Liu Guanghui, an ex-convict who falls for a volunteer named Mina, played by Rachel.

Describing Rachel, 27, as "a person who understands my thoughts with a single glance" and "brings light to my darkest days," the 28-year-old actor waxed lyrical about his new girlfriend.

"A person who I want to do all my coffee runs with. A person who eats as much cai fan as I eat chicken rice," he wrote about her.

"A person who can be as silly as me. A person who inspires me. A person who sees my potential even when I don't. A person that keeps the fire in me burning. A person that allows me to fully be myself and more.

"There's so much you do for me, more than I could ever expect anyone to.

"You're my person."

Rachel's accompanying Instagram post came with the lyrics to a High School Musical song: "This feeling's like no other, I want you to know, that I've never had someone who knows me like you do.

"I finally found what I've been looking for."

Edwin ended a three-year relationship with Ukrainian model Darina Sheremet last year, and has been teasing his new relationship for weeks.

On Feb 15, a day after Valentine's Day, he posted on Instagram dressed in a colourful cardigan which could also be seen in Rachel's Story highlights.

Photographer Myke Motus commented: "Love the handmade-with-love cardigan" to which Edwin responded: "Made with love indeed."

Well-wishes came pouring in from the couple's showbiz friends, including Chew Chor Meng, Maxi Lim, Benjamin Kheng, Chantalle Ng, Kimberly Chia, Noah Yap and Fiona Xie.

Actress Chen Xiuhuan, who played Edwin's mum in the 2018 drama Fifty & Fabulous, commented on his post: "Lovely couple. Congrats, son."

