'They were French kissing at a friend's gathering': Zoe Tay recalls how a celeb couple kept romance secret despite others already knowing

They might have been keeping their relationship a secret, but at that moment, their lips certainly weren't sealed.

In a recent episode of The Zoe and Liang Show, Zoe Tay recalled how her friend encountered a 'secret' celebrity couple locked in a rather passionate kiss.

Discussing how celebrities can keep their relationships under wraps by going to different obscure areas of Singapore, Zoe offered an alternative — a friend's home.

"[One way] is to go to a friend's house to spend time," the 55-year-old veteran actress said and shared an anecdote about a couple who hid their romance for a very long time despite many people already aware that they were dating.

Zoe then elaborated more on the incident, which took place at a friend's gathering: "The two of them went to the back of the home. My friend stood up to go to the washroom, and saw that they were French kissing."

Hearing this, co-host Guo Liang couldn't help but burst into laughter, as did guest stars Jeffrey Xu and Sheryl Ang.

Continuing, Zoe added: "They then came out from the back and pretended as though nothing had happened."

Jeffrey, 34, cheekily commented: "They probably also had lipstick smeared on their faces!"

Zoe didn't provide any clues on who this celebrity couple was, or whether they are still together.

Celebrities and home dates

While the couple in Zoe's story may have been comfortable in a friend's home, it seems that local celebrities do prefer to have quiet dates at home.

Actress Sheryl, 24, shared: "I personally don't like to spend time outside, so I'm really okay if [the person I'm dating] comes over to my home, or if I go over to theirs, and we just nua (relax)."

Zoe concurred and said that many local celebrities tend to do the same, including a "fellow sister" in showbiz who only just recently got married.

Although Zoe didn't mention any names, celebs who recently got hitched include Felicia Chin, Rebecca Lim and Jayley Woo.

Guo Liang, 52, expressed that dates at home might not be as 'safe' as some celebrities would think.

He recalled how another celebrity couple in the past was photographed by their neighbour while at home — a danger that Jeffrey also recognised to exist.

However, Sheryl didn't feel like this was applicable to her love life.

"I think I'm fortunate in that sense, because I'm not so famous just yet," Sheryl admitted. "I don't have to worry too much about this and whether anyone might figure out who I'm dating."

ALSO READ: 'I will say you are crazy': Zoe Tay has a distaste for public marriage proposals

khooyihang@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.