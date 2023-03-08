'I will say you are crazy': Zoe Tay has a distaste for public marriage proposals

Are you for or against public proposals? Even though she's a public figure, Zoe Tay's preference may surprise you.

In the latest episode of The Zoe and Liang Show, hosts Zoe and Guo Liang discussed marriage proposals with television host Seow Sin Nee and radio DJ Zhu Zeliang.

Guo Liang, 52, instantly thought of public proposals and said: "Most people will applaud a proposal when they see one."

To this, Zoe, 55, frankly responded: "If it's in front of a crowd, I will say you are crazy and just walk away."

Guo Liang was surprised, as he thought that women would want a witness for such a significant moment in their lives.

However, even if the woman agreed on the spot, it might be a different story behind the scenes.

Zeliang, 25, shared an anecdote: "I have heard of the woman agreeing but later going home and turning down the proposal, removing the ring and returning it to the man."

Guo Liang is 'so unromantic'

The conversation then turned towards the experiences of the two married persons present — Zoe and Guo Liang.

Guo Liang confessed that he had never made a marriage proposal in his life.

He elaborated: "I was already overseas. We talked about it in our letter correspondence. No one officially proposed to the other.

"It was simply a discussion thread about what we should do as part of marriage, for example, the steps to apply for a permit."

Zoe, whose husband is a pilot, quipped: "It's so unromantic!"

"Did your husband propose to you in the past?" Sin Nee slipped in her curious question, to which Zoe replied in the affirmative.

Guo Liang joked: "Did he set off fireworks in the air? Or performed an air show? 'Zoe Tay' and then, boom," he mimicked the sound of explosions in the air.

When probed further, Zoe shared: "We were at home, and no one was around. He kneeled and proposed. I kind of knew already.

"Actually, I believe most women are intuitive about such things. His emotions were different, and I am an actress so I could tell."

A private proposal resonated with Zeliang too, who quipped that it was a moment exclusive to both parties.

Are parents' approval necessary?

When asked about their ideal proposal, Zeliang shared: "My idea is typical of a straight guy — I was thinking of bringing her to the edge of a mountain and proposing there."

"And if she rejects you will push her off the mountain," Sin Nee chimed in, to which Zeliang jokingly agreed.

Sin Nee hoped that hers would be at a nice place with beautiful scenery, where her partner would go down on one knee. She also thought that he should seek permission from her family first.

Zeliang thought otherwise, expressing that he would not bother seeking permission from his partner's parents first.

Guo Liang tried to challenge his views by asking: "What if your partner feels it's awkward because she doesn't know if her parents have approved yet? You're only concerned that you're happy?"

"I am more stubborn when it comes to proposals. I feel that my other half will have similar thoughts to me," Zeliang replied.

The rest of the cast commented that he was still young, seemingly suggesting that he has not yet considered the role that extended family plays in a relationship.

