Edwin Goh leaves Mediacorp after 14 years, now works in retail in Australia

After 14 years with Mediacorp, local actor Edwin Goh has left for greener pastures in the land Down Under.

The 29-year-old announced his departure in an Instagram post yesterday (Dec 5), thanking Mediacorp for the opportunities he was given throughout the years.

"I just wanna say a big thank-you to Mediacorp for the years of growth, experience and opportunities and literally giving me a space to grow up in. But now it's time for me to step out of my comfort zone in order to continue to grow," said Edwin.

He shared with Lianhe Zaobao in an interview published yesterday (Dec 5) that he actually left the broadcaster in October and was going through a cooling-off period before announcing the news.

In June, Edwin shared that he and his actress girlfriend Rachel Wan, 27, were moving abroad. He revealed in his Instagram post later in July that they were in Australia.

He shared in his latest post that he is working in retail in Australia currently.

He said: "It's exciting to me because though I've had a lot of onscreen occupations, I've never had a real-life occupation other than acting and I've learnt a lot from it."

He added that he has also been auditioning for performing gigs and continues honing his craft as an actor. He shared in the caption of his post that he is currently in the performing arts school The Actors Pulse.

Edwin ended his video saying: "I just wanna say a big thank-you to those who have supported me, been kind to me and encouraged me throughout my career. I will remember you guys forever."

Many local celebs, including Zoe Tay, Romeo Tan, Ya Hui, Yvonne Lim, Dennis Chew, Lin Meijiao, Rayson Tan, Cynthia Koh, Pornsak, Zhang Yaodong, Priscelia Chan and Tay Wanling sent their well-wishes in the comments section.

Rachel also commented on Edwin's post, sharing that she would support him all the way.

"To more growth and exploration in life. I will support you through every decision, through all the wins or losses, I will be by your side. I'm so proud of you," she wrote.

