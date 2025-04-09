Gossip mill: Tanya Chua and Jane Zhang busk at Clarke Quay, top 10 Korean actors among overseas fans revealed, Ryoko Hirosue arrested for alleged assault

Tanya Chua and Jane Zhang busk at Clarke Quay

Singaporean singer-songwriter Tanya Chua and Chinese singer Jane Zhang busked at Clarke Quay recently.

In a Xiaohongshu post uploaded by a user yesterday (April 8), Tanya, 50, sang her hit 2007 song Beautiful Love while Jane, 40, sang Finally Waited for You (2016).

A sign by Cloud & Party could be seen in front of them, and in the comments section of the post, the music group thanked the stars for joining them in an impromptu performance.

The two were here for iQiyi's reality competition Sing! Asia which will air in May this year.

Top 10 Korean actors among overseas fans revealed

South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism released their Overseas Hallyu Survey Report on April 7 and the top 10 actors among international fans were revealed.

The survey was done in November and December last year, covering over 26,000 respondents in 28 countries.

While many stars have come and gone, Lee Min-ho, who rose to fame after the 2009 hit drama Boys Over Flowers, topped the list for the 12th consecutive year.

Gong Yoo rose from the fourth spot in 2023 to second this year, and this was reportedly attributed to the continued success of his zombie movie Train to Busan (2016).

Song Hye-kyo - who has led iconic dramas like Autumn in My Heart (2000), Full House (2004), Descendants of the Sun (2016) and more recently The Glory (2022) - placed third.

Kim Soo-hyun was listed fourth, followed by Lee Jong-suk, Hyun Bin, Jun Ji-hyun, Ma Dong-seok, IU and Cha Eun-woo.

Ryoko Hirosue arrested for alleged assault

Japanese actress Ryoko Hirosue is going on an indefinite hiatus once again.

The 44-year-old last made headlines in June 2023 for having an extramarital affair with Michelin-starred chef Shusaku Toba.

After the scandal broke, she divorced her husband, candle artist Jun Izutsu, and her agency Flamme suspended her activities.

Yesterday (April 8), police said they arrested Ryoko on suspicion of injuring a nurse at a hospital in central Japan.

According to Kyodo News, she rear-ended a truck on the Shin-Tomei Expressway on April 7 and was taken to a hospital in Shimada where she appeared to be in distress, raising her voice and walking around.

A female nurse reportedly attempted to restrain her and prevent her from wandering around the hospital, and Ryoko allegedly kicked the former multiple times and scratched her arm.

Police have not revealed whether she has pleaded guilty to the allegations.

Ryoko's new agency, which she established last year, apologised and confirmed her arrest in a statement.

They said she injured the nurse after the accident "left her in a panic" and added that she will refrain from all entertainment activities for the time-being.

[[nid:716529]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com