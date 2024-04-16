E-Junkies: Cha Eun-woo says juggling K-pop idol and acting career is 'a little bit difficult'

He's loved in both the K-drama and K-pop scene, but it doesn't come easy.

South Korean idol-actor Cha Eun-woo was in Singapore recently for his first fan concert Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator] held at The Star Performing Arts Theatre on April 13.

Prior to the show, AsiaOne spoke to him in an interview where he admitted that juggling both aspects of his career can be tough.

"Stamina-wise, it's been a little bit challenging, but when I look back on my past, I've realised that being both an idol and actor has a different kind of fun, and also a different kind of pride and confidence gained from them," the 27-year-old told us.

"Looking back, I think I've been really happy, and I'm really grateful that those things were possible. I feel like I was really lucky to have those opportunities, so right now, I'm trying my best to come back with an even better self for the next project and things coming up."

He's best remembered for his roles in dramas My ID is Gangnam Beauty, True Beauty, Island and the recently concluded Wonderful World.

Eun-woo, who's also a member of the K-pop boy band Astro, recently made his solo debut with the mini album Entity where he participated in writing lyrics for all the tracks.

He shared that doing so wasn't easy either.

"I tried to find the right words that matched my feelings so I did a lot of reflection on myself to go through that process. It was really difficult, but at the same time because it was difficult, when I was able to find the right words that matched how I felt, it brought me joy."

We asked Eun-woo if he's had any funny or memorable moments on the tour so far and he said that every country and performance are fun in varying ways.

[[nid:679603]]

"Different countries have different fans with a different vibe, and they have a very slight difference when they cheer, scream and show their support for me," he shared.

"That's why I'm really looking forward to tonight's concert in Singapore."

Watch our E-Junkies video for the interview as well as some highlights from his fan concert.

[[nid:679495]]

