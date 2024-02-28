Friends don't understand why you like Cha Eun-woo? Change their mind with these scenes

South Korean superstar Cha Eun-woo has won over the hearts of many, but if you have friends who still need some convincing, we got you.

The 26-year-old made his acting debut with a minor role in the 2014 film My Brilliant Life, two years before his idol debut as a member of the K-pop boy band Astro.

From his charming acting to best looks, here're five scenes to change their minds.

A Good Day to be a Dog

[embed]https://youtu.be/BPJ1jKmeglI?si=K0XJ8VAzQzXauOwQ[/embed]

Starring as the dreamy Jin Seo-won, Eun-woo had fans in a frenzy after his steamy kissing scenes with co-star Park Gyu-young in their recent K-drama A Good Day to be a Dog went viral.

"Cha Eun-woo, what is this behaviour?" a fan wrote on X, adding a gif of him in an intense lip-lock with Gyu-young.

In the series, Han Hae-na (Gyu-young) is a teacher who suffers from a generational curse where she transforms into a dog for six hours at midnight after she kisses someone.

The curse can only be broken once the same person kisses her in dog form. In a drunken state, Hae-na accidentally kisses her colleague Seo-won, who has a fear of dogs.

She continues to approach him in an attempt to get another kiss, and they - of course - eventually fall in love.

CHA EUNWOO WHAT IS THIS BEHAVIOR???? 😭😔 pic.twitter.com/wHdqSVxJTu — eunwoo loml (@bieunu) December 7, 2023

Decibel

A good actor is someone who makes great impact & leaves strong impression even with a minimal screentime, and that’s what Eunwoo did in his movie debut Decibel.



I’ll always be here to witness the bright future of actor ChaEunwoo!#9YearsWithActorChaEunwoopic.twitter.com/cJsCHJQpZX — christy | 최차 (@christyroha) September 3, 2023

We saw a mellower side of Eun-woo in the 2022 film Decibel, where he plays navy officer Jeon Tae-ryeong and younger brother to Lee Jong-suk's character Tae-seong.

The movie follows former navy Lieutenant Commander Kang Do-yeong (Kim Rae-won), who receives a cryptic phone call about a noise-sensitive bomb placed in the city and goes on a chase to protect the public and catch the perpetrator.

The attacks are later revealed to be linked to a past incident where an accident in their submarine forced Do-yeong to save only half of his crew members while the rest sacrificed themselves.

Though Eun-woo didn't have much screen time here, his death scene left a deep impression as we see Tae-ryeong break down in tears after bidding his brother farewell.

True Beauty

[embed]https://youtu.be/a4e9NSmdP5o?si=YQm9TuYbtog7k-ch[/embed]

This scene in True Beauty (2020-2021) is another that showcases Eun-woo's ability to portray intense emotions.

Eun-woo plays Lee Su-ho in the drama, a popular student known for his good looks. His dysfunctional family and a tragic incident where he lost his best friend Jeong Se-yeon (Chani from the K-pop boy group SF9) to suicide causes him to be cold and reserved to everyone.

In this particular scene, Su-ho confronts his father (Jung Joon-ho) about the latter's wrongdoings which resulted in Se-yeon's death.

Island

[embed]https://youtu.be/7TUjFoxpnBQ?si=iSqB7ljq5MYcCL7M[/embed]

To see Eun-woo's playful and sexier side, his role as priest Johan in Island (2022) would be a good start.

We're introduced to Johan as a young and playful Korean man from Italy who exorcises demons while listening to K-pop.

Our favourite parts of the show though were definitely his many action scenes.

In this one, he faces off the main lead Van (Kim Nam-gil) in a fight.

[embed]https://youtu.be/PJ4-fZJPeQA?si=Kd4Ll1Yoi7diDBgP[/embed]

Eun-woo was nominated for tvN's 2023 Heart Stealer of the Year for his role as Johan and though he didn't win the award, he definitely won our hearts.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

[embed]https://youtu.be/BOk16FJcvxU?si=hdnHPpd8_RCXjbuN[/embed]

We have to mention his iconic drama My ID is Gangnam Beauty.

It's no surprise that Do Kyung-seok ended up being Eun-woo's breakout role with how he left hearts swooning here.

The series is centred around Kang Mi-rae (Im Soo-hyang) who goes for plastic surgery after being bullied for her looks in high school. She meets Kyung-seok in university, a handsome student who doesn't care about physical appearances.

Despite his cold demeanour at first, Kyung-seok shows more of his caring and romantic side as his relationship with Mi-rae progresses.

With too many cute lovey-dovey scenes to choose from, we'd say that looking at his handsome face alone is enough.

A Good Day to be a Dog, Decibel, True Beauty and My ID is Gangnam Beauty are streaming on Viu.

Eun-woo will be hitting our shores on April 13 for his solo fan concert Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator], organised by Viu, at The Star Theatre.

Tickets, priced at $128, $208 and $268, are available on the Sistic website.

