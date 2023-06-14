Japanese actress Ryoko Hirosue admits to affair with Michelin-starred chef, goes on indefinite hiatus

You may remember her from the Japanese comedy drama Beach Boys (1997) or French action-comedy Wasabi (2001), but recently Ryoko Hirosue has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

The 42-year-old Japanese actress was caught up in a cheating scandal last week when Japanese news magazine Bunshun Weekly alleged that she was spotted checking into a luxury hotel along with Michelin-starred chef Shusaku Toba.

Ryoko has been married to candle artist Jun Izutsu since 2010 and has two children with him, and a third from a previous marriage.

She initially denied these allegations, but appears to have had a change of heart.

Ryoko uploaded a handwritten apology letter on Instagram today (June 14), revealing: "My relationship with Mr. Toba is as described in the article."

She also offered her "sincerest apologies" for worrying others due to her "careless behaviour".

"Above all, I feel sorry for the sadness and pain I have caused to Mr. Toba's family," she added.

"I would like to say 'I'm sorry' directly to my own family and children. They have understood and accepted me as an immature mother."

After apologising to her fans as well, Ryoko continued: "I would like to think about my life from now on, keeping in mind the fact that I have ruined my dream career as an actress and have committed the sin of hurting Mr. Toba's family."

Ryoko's management agency Flamme also announced her hiatus, writing: "In light of the seriousness of the situation, the company has decided to suspend Ryoko Hirosue indefinitely."

Toba, who owns the Michelin-starred restaurant Sio, also admitted to the affair on his Twitter, writing: "Everything was caused by my weakness and immaturity despite being a public figure."

He revealed that he had initially denied the affair after receiving a phone call from a number he didn't know, asking about the situation.

"I was asked about the contents of the article, and gave an answer contrary to the facts," he wrote. "It was a result of my weakness, and above all, my cunning. I deeply regret it."

ALSO READ: 4 years after cheating scandal, Jacqueline Wong says she 'didn't know how to handle criticisms'

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.