Ninja Van cuts 12% of Singapore workforce after 2 rounds of layoffs in 2024

SINGAPORE — Logistics company Ninja Van has cut about 12 per cent of its Singapore workforce, following two rounds of layoffs in 2024.

A Ninja Van spokesperson said on Aug 12 that the job cuts are part of the company's long-term effort to strengthen its business model, and that these decisions were not made lightly.

"By streamlining our headquarter functions, we are also aligning resources to support our critical growth areas of tech-enabled business-to-business restock and cold chain, while ensuring seamless operations across all services," the spokesperson said.

Ninja Van declined to comment on the size of its current workforce in Singapore, and whether there are more layoffs to come.

In the last few hours, a number of former Ninja Van employees from Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia have posted on LinkedIn, saying that they are seeking a new role.

A check on Ninja Van's job openings on its website showed it still has positions open for more than 10 Singapore-based roles in areas ranging from operations to service delivery.

In April 2024, Ninja Van had cut 10 per cent of its tech team, a move which drew flak from the National Trades Union Congress as it happened just before May Day.

In July 2024, it laid off five per cent of its Singapore workforce. At that time, there were about 450 staff based at its Singapore corporate headquarters.

Andy Ang, assistant executive secretary of the Supply Chain Employees' Union (SCEU), said in a statement on Aug 12 that Ninja Van had informed the union about the layoffs in advance.

Ninja Van is a non-unionised company, but some of its affected employees are members of SCEU.

"All alternative options have been explored, resulting in some workers being redeployed to other suitable positions within the company," Ang said.

He added that the union has engaged Ninja Van to ensure fair compensation packages were provided for affected workers.

Ninja Van said the affected employees will receive a severance package, including those with less than two years of service.

Medical insurance and mental health support have also been extended till Dec 31, 2025.

The deadline to exercise vested employee stock options has been extended from 30 days to one year.

Bloomberg reported on Aug 11 that Ninja Van is in talks to raise US$80 million (S$102.8 million) in a funding round that will halve its valuation to about US$1 billion, citing people familiar with the matter.

In 2021, the company raised US$578 million in a Series E funding round, with participation from Alibaba and B Capital, the venture capital firm set up by Meta Platforms co-founder Eduardo Saverin and Raj Ganguly.

That round boosted Ninja Van's valuation to well above US$1 billion and turned it into a unicorn.

But securing funding in the current climate is tough with prolonged macroeconomic uncertainties.

The Ninja Van spokesperson said on Aug 12 that the company has to take a long-term view to strengthen its business foundation, given the global logistics headwinds and the fierce competition it faces across South-east Asia.

It currently operates in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.