SAF mission crew returns to Singapore after delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza

Two weeks after they were deployed to Jordan to deliver humanitarian aid in Gaza, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) mission crew returned to Singapore on Tuesday (April 2).

The C-130 transport aircraft and team from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) touched down at Paya Lebar Air Base that evening, and were welcomed by their families, the Air Force chief as well as their colleagues.

During the deployment, the crew operated out of Jordan, conducting airdrops of food and essential supplies to Gaza, working in tandem with the Royal Jordanian Air Force.

Twenty tonnes of food — or over 59,000 meals — were delivered via airdrop operations into Gaza over two weeks, the defence ministry said.

These supplies were put together by the SAF, non-governmental organisations and the Jordanians.

Speaking to the media at the homecoming ceremony, Lieutenant-Colonel Darrell Goh, contingent commander for this deployment, said: "I'm very proud of my team members coming from across Mindef and SAF who came together on short notice to execute the mission outcomes".

The 43-year-old also thanked fellow Singaporeans who have supported and contributed in alleviating the crisis in Gaza.

Captain Tan Hui Xin, who led the rigging team responsible for securing the loads to be airdropped by parachutes, said that safety of civilians on the ground was of utmost importance.

"In order to do so, each load was subjected to multiple layers of inspection by qualified inspectors from both the air force, as well as the army, to ensure that the loads are certified airworthy and safe for drops," she explained.

"The successful deployment of this mission is really a validation of our peacetime training… it was a very meaningful experience to be able to provide aid for the communities in Gaza," said Captain Tan, officer commanding of the Air Terminal Company in the SAF's 3rd Transport Battalion.

At the homecoming ceremony, Chief of Air Force Brigadier-General Kelvin Fan said: "The SAF's swift deployment to Jordan to deliver humanitarian aid and conduct airdrops into Gaza demonstrated our professionalism and operational readiness."

He also reiterated his gratitude towards the crew: "Thank you once again for stepping up to the call of duty, you have completed a very important and meaningful operation.

"Please have a well-deserved break with your loved ones."

Airdropping aid into Gaza

On March 17, the RSAF completed the delivery of Singapore's third tranche of humanitarian aid to Gaza, marking the start of airdrop operations out of Jordan.

The first airdrop was successfully conducted on March 20, which saw crates containing food and other essential items parachuted into Gaza from the RSAF's C-130.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen wrote in a Facebook post that day: "From Singapore to the Palestinians in Gaza. We hope that (this) humanitarian aid will bring relief to families there."

The conflict between Israel and Hamas began last October, resulting in the displacement of some 1.7 million people in Gaza, according to United Nations Population Fund's statistics updated in March.

There have been over 31,000 casualties in Gaza since the war began, Gaza's health ministry said last month.

