Man finds missing bike after 3-hour search in Jurong, warns thief: 'I'll find you next time'

While many would have simply reported their missing bike to the police, this man found success after taking matters into his own hands.

A man spent three hours scouring housing estates to find his missing bicycle, which he claimed was stolen, according to a video posted to TikTok by user Jarrenfilms on July 30.

His bike had reportedly gone missing outside the Starbucks outlet at Jurong Lake Gardens.

The video, which has since gone viral, has over 7.3 million views and more than 954,000 likes as of today.

Jarrenfilms, whose name is Jarren Lee, documented the search and rescue effort in the video, stating that he was going to "try to find it back".

In the video, Lee, a filmmaker, showed how he was met with disappointment after visiting multiple estates and going through various bicycles parked under HDB flats.

"At this point I was about to give up," he wrote in the video as he cycled along a pathway in the night.

However, his efforts were soon rewarded — Lee found his bicycle at a parking area near Lakeside MRT station.

"Oh my god it's right there," he exclaimed, disbelief evident in his voice as he inspected his bicycle.

He couldn't just take the bicycle home, however, as it was chained to a separate bicycle that did not belong to him.

Lee then called the police, who were able to cut the chain and return his bicycle to him after he proved that the bicycle was his by matching it with the description he had given when the original police report was made.

The other bicycle chained to Lee's was seized by police.

"Don't ever steal from me again," Lee warned as the video ended. "You know [my] face. I'll find you next time, [you were] lucky this time you got away."

A case of mistaken 'bike-dentity'?

In an update to the situation on July 31, Lee claimed that the person who took his bike had contacted him to apologise.

Other users also stepped up, claiming to be the person's friend, corroborating their claim, Lee shared.

The perpetrator had purportedly thought the bike belonged to a friend and locked it together with his bike.

According to Lee, the person who contacted him was "some primary school kid", he added.

Lee has since purchased a lock to secure his bicycle, he also revealed in a video on Aug 1.

"I didn't lock the bike when it got stolen," he admitted, sheepishly scratching his head. "It's my fault."

AsiaOne has reached out to Lee for more information.

