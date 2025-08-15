Hunt the Mouse is back with $120k worth of coins hidden in heartland areas

Popular treasure hunting game Hunt the Mouse is back with more cash prizes to be won.

This time around, it is the DBS SG60 edition and there are $120,000 worth of coins to be found.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Aug 14), Skqii — the Singapore-based gamification marketing company behind the free-to-play game — shared that the coins will be hidden in heartland areas.

Players can look for them from now till Sept 25.

DBS Heartland Coins worth $600 will be hidden in Sengkang, Hougang, Geylang, Jurong, Yishun, Woodlands, Bukit Batok and Bedok, with 192 more to be dropped at other heartland areas across Singapore in the next 43 days.

Every day at 6pm, a hint will be released on Skqii's Facebook page for a DBS Heartland Coin.

Players are also advised to visit the Hunting Stops powered by DBS in the heartlands with their GPS enabled to get additional advantages to find coins.

As a bonus game, those who tag three friends and be the closest to guess the date and time the photo in the Skqii's announcement post was taken will stand a chance to win $200 cash.

In March's edition of the game, $100,000 worth of coins were to be found in 17 days in Sentosa.

Five of the silver coins were worth $1,000 each and there was also a Discovery crystal coin worth $10,000.

[[nid:709276]]

melissateo@asiaone.com