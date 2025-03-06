Hunt the Mouse is back, with $100k worth of coins hidden at Sentosa waiting to be found

Didn't manage to find any coins during last year's Hunt the Mouse game? You now have a second chance.

The popular treasure hunting game is back and this time around, it's held in Sentosa, with a total of $100,000 worth of coins to be found over the next 17 days.

Sqkii, the Singapore-based gamification marketing company behind the free-to-play game, announced the news in a Facebook post on Thursday (March 6).

As of the time of writing, five Sentosa silver coins worth $1,000 each are already hidden around the resort island. Fifty-five more will be dropped throughout the duration of the hunt.

On March 8, a Discovery crystal coin worth $10,000 will be hidden.

To play, you'll need to look out for one hint that will be released daily on Sqkii's Facebook page.

Sqkii also advised participants to use their GPS in Sentosa to get additional hints and advantages to find the coins.

During the previous edition of the game, which was announced in October 2024, there was $1 million in cash to be found, split into a gold coin (worth $500,000) and 300 silver coins (worth $500 or $2,500).

The coveted gold coin was found by three friends on Nov 8, 2024, almost a month after the game was announced.

They had discovered it behind the leaves under a bench in front of Blk 208 at new Upper Changi Road in Bedok.

