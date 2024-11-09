$500,000 richer: Hunt the Mouse gold coin found by 3 men under bench in Bedok

After treasure hunt game Hunt the Mouse announced that it was back in October, hundreds of people scoured our little red dot looking for silver and gold coins.

This time around, there was $1 million in cash to be found, split into a gold coin worth $500,000 and 300 silver coins worth $500 or $2,500.

And the coveted gold coin, hidden on Oct 30, has finally been found.

It was discovered by three friends — Wee Kiat, Edward and Erwin — at 1.43am on Nov 8, shared game organiser Sqkii in social media posts the same day.

In an Instagram story uploaded by Sqkii, Wee Kiat showed the exact location where they found the gold coin — behind leaves under a bench in front of Blk 208 at new Upper Changi Road in Bedok.

Sqkii said they completed their verification processes and confirmed that the three men found the coin fair and square using provided hints.

If you're sad about not finding the gold coin in time, Sqkii reassures participants that there are still more silver coins to be found.

The free-to-play game kicked off on Oct 10 and was set to run for a whole month.

Participants had to wait for clues from Sqkii, which were delivered three times a day via its Instagram, Facebook and Telegram pages.

Players could also use the game's real-time map that provided daily hints.

Sqkii also urged participants to stay safe and reminded them that coins would not be hidden underwater, in places of worship, or buried underground.

This year's Hunt the Mouse game is more lucrative than its past editions. Last year, the grand prize was $100,000, with a gold coin worth $50,000 and 100 silver coins worth $500.

