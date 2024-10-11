Guess who's back? Treasure hunt game Hunt the Mouse returns, $1m in cash prizes to be won

If you've got a sharp eye and eager to win some cash, you might want to pay attention.

Popular treasure hunting game Hunt The Mouse is back, and this time, the stakes are higher.

There'll be $1 million in cash to be found, split into a gold coin (worth $500,000) and 300 silver coins (worth $500 or $2,500).

In comparison, last year's hunt had a $100,000 prize total, including a gold coin worth $50,000 and 100 silver coins worth $500.

How do you play this?

Well, head out and find these hidden coins.

Sqkii, a Singapore-based gamification marketing company, will deliver clues three times a day via its Instagram, Facebook and Telegram pages.

The game's real-time map will also provide daily hints to assist you in your quest for these coveted coins.

Just take note that the elusive gold coin will only be hidden between Oct 28 and Nov 3.

However, silver coins have already been scattered all across the island.

This free-to-play game kicked off on Thursday (Oct 10) at 10am and will run for a whole month.

Other than clues, Sqkii has also included safety measures in its social media posts.

For example, players are reminded that coins will not be hidden underwater, in places of worship or buried underground.

If ever there was a time to bring out the treasure hunter in you, this might be it.

Head over to the website to start your hunt!

