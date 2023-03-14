$100k prize gets Singaporeans hunting high and low for hidden 'mouse' in public spaces

Fancy going on a treasure hunt?

One such game — with a $100,000 prize to boot — has gotten people searching for the elusive 'mouse' in various parts of Singapore.

The islandwide HuntTheMouse event, which was launched on March 9, has prizes that must be claimed within 30 days.

According to event organiser Sqkii, there are a total of 101 'mice', also known as coins, hidden in different areas of Singapore, including a gold coin worth $50,000 and 100 silver coins worth $500.

A total of $100,000 will be given out to lucky hunters who locate these 'mice'.

One hunter took to TikTok to show several people looking around a playground in Choa Chu Kang. While her own search was futile, she managed to find another type of silver coin instead – a stray 20-cent coin.

A look at Sqkii's Instagram story highlights also showed many people from all walks of life looking high and low for the bounty and it appears that most of them are struggling and they're asking for more hints.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Sqkii

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Sqkii

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Sqkii

As of writing, the event organiser has given out 16 hints pointing towards the secret locations and their surroundings.

According to Sqkii, the gold coin has already been hidden under "something", while the silver coins will be sporadically dropped in random locations within the month.

Several silver coins have already been found by savvy adventurers, but the whereabouts of the grand prize still remains unknown.

In 2018, Sqkii had hidden a gold coin that led to the grand prize of $100,000 in Hougang.

The treasure hunt enjoyed growing success and saw several reiterations since then, with the fourth hunt currently ongoing.

The last HuntTheMouse was held in 2021, with the prize only being found two months later under a sky bridge in Queenstown.

Sqkii also hosted small-scale "mouse hunts" in tertiary campuses in 2022, hiding a coin worth $800 in universities and polytechnics around Singapore.

If you want to get in on the action, visit huntthemouse.sqkii.com on their mobile devices for more information.

TikToker hides $1,000 cash in bushes

In 2021, a TikToker claimed that he hid $1,000 in cash in public locations. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

HuntTheMouse is not the only "cash hunt" that has made a mark in Singapore.

Back in 2021, a TikToker claimed he had hidden $1,000 in undisclosed public locations in Singapore, which also got the public scurrying around MRT stations and bus interchanges to find the bounty.

However, not everyone was in on the game, as some netizens were skeptical of the videos, dismissing them as stunts, while others said that the money could have been donated to the needy instead.

ALSO READ: Young TikToker giving away cold hard cash through treasure hunts around Singapore

wongdaoen@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.