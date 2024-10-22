$13m Toto jackpot split among 2, one ticket bought at popular Hougang outlet

Two lucky punters walked away with over $6.6 million each in the latest Toto draw that took place on Monday (Oct 21) night.

No Group 1 winners were chosen for three consecutive draws prior to Monday, causing the grand prize to snowball to a whopping $13,214,250.

The last time a Group 1 prize snowballed to over $10 million was earlier this year in May when a sole winner took home a total of $13.12 million.

The winning numbers for Monday's draw were 4, 13, 19, 44, 46, and 49, with 31 as the additional number.

According to the Singapore Pools' website, one of the winning tickets from Monday's draw was bought online through System 7 while the other was bought at the famous Tong Aik Huat outlet located at Block 685 Hougang Street 61.

Just this year alone, that particularly huat outlet has already produced 4 jackpot prizes, including Monday's.

Meanwhile, there were 22 winners for Group 2 from Monday's draw, with each taking home $72,422.

