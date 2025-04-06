Singaporeans must stay united, not be confused by ‘strange ideas or soft solutions’: SM Lee

SINGAPORE - The world has changed completely, and Singaporeans have to work together to deal with uncertainty, said Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong on April 6.

"In Singapore, we have to work together as one people, closely with the Government, " SM Lee said, speaking at the Kebun Baru Sunday Carnival.

"United, resolute, fighting on, and not confused by strange ideas or soft solutions - don't need to do this, we can postpone the problem, we leave it to later on. Somebody else can worry about it, our future, our problems."

In his speech, SM Lee cited the sweeping global tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on many countries, including Singapore. He said: "This is going to affect our trade, it's going to affect our economy, it's going to affect our region, and it's going to affect our future. And it's not good news."

SM Lee's remarks come after Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on April 4 said in a five-minute video uploaded to his social media that the Republic must brace itself for more shocks to come.

"That's why, PM Wong made a video on Facebook to explain what this means for Singapore, how serious it is, how the world has completely changed, and what it means for us, for our security, for our safety, for our children, for our future," SM Lee added.

During the walkabout at the carnival, residents welcomed him with applause as he took to the stage to speak about the importance of working together to maintain Singapore's safety and prosperity in a challenging world.

He was joined by Kebun Baru MP Henry Kwek, and also spoke about SG60 as a time for Singaporeans to keep preparing ourselves to make the country better.

This will ensure that Singapore continues to be safe and successful, and a place where Singaporeans can take pride in, he added.

"There is respect, there is pride, and there is a future for us, because people know that you come from Singapore," SM Lee said.

"You are not just one person, it is a Singapore team," SM Lee said. "You can trust them, you can rely on them."

Earlier in the day, SM Lee walked around Kebun Baru Market and Food Centre and was greeted by many residents queuing up to take a photo with him.

SM Lee also greeted stall owners at the market, provision shops and the hawker centre, before making his way to the carnival.

"As we enjoy ourselves this morning, just remember, this is the way the world is," SM Lee said. "We are happy, we are safe, and it is because we have worked very hard."

He urged residents to keep working together and with the government. "Vote for people you can trust, who will look after you and take Singapore forward."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.