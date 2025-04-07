Man charged for allegedly stealing over $1,800 worth of items at Changi Airport in 3 hours

A man allegedly stole more than $1,800 worth of items within three hours at Changi Airport.

Indian national Singh Sangar was charged on Monday (April 7) for reportedly stealing from five different shops in Terminal 3's departure transit area.

The 37-year-old's alleged thefts occurred between 2pm and 4.50pm on March 23.

Singh allegedly stole stationery and souvenirs worth around $550 from WH Smith and $238 worth of chocolates from Cocoa Trees.

He then reportedly stole $247 worth of jewellery from Discover Singapore, souvenirs amounting to $638 from Kaboom and a $135 Victoria's Secret handbag.

In a statement on April 6, the police said they had detained Singh after a missing handbag report was made and prevented him from leaving Singapore.

Singh faces five charges of theft, with each offence carrying a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

He is expected to plead guilty on April 25, according to The Straits Times.

[[nid:716064]]

jengjee.hoon@asiaone.com