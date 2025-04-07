Award Banner
Award Banner
singapore

Man charged for allegedly stealing over $1,800 worth of items at Changi Airport in 3 hours

Man charged for allegedly stealing over $1,800 worth of items at Changi Airport in 3 hours
The man allegedly stole five T-shirts worth $29.90 each and a $135 Victoria Secret's handbag among other items from five different shops.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force
Hoon Jeng JeePUBLISHED ONApril 07, 2025 7:58 AMByHoon Jeng Jee

A man allegedly stole more than $1,800 worth of items within three hours at Changi Airport.

Indian national Singh Sangar was charged on Monday (April 7) for reportedly stealing from five different shops in Terminal 3's departure transit area.

The 37-year-old's alleged thefts occurred between 2pm and 4.50pm on March 23.

Singh allegedly stole stationery and souvenirs worth around $550 from WH Smith and $238 worth of chocolates from Cocoa Trees.

He then reportedly stole $247 worth of jewellery from Discover Singapore, souvenirs amounting to $638 from Kaboom and a $135 Victoria's Secret handbag.

In a statement on April 6, the police said they had detained Singh after a missing handbag report was made and prevented him from leaving Singapore. 

Singh faces five charges of theft, with each offence carrying a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

He is expected to plead guilty on April 25, according to The Straits Times.

[[nid:716064]]

jengjee.hoon@asiaone.com

Changi AirportTheft/BurglarycrimeSingapore Police Force
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.