Lucky punter walks away with record-breaking $13.1m in Toto win

One individual has walked away with over $13.12 million on Thursday (May 9) night, setting the record for the largest prize money won a single ticket in Singapore lottery history.

Prior to this, the highest jackpot payout for a single ticket stood at $13.07 million, drawn in October last year, according to the Singapore Pools website.

This year, the prize pool had snowballed after three draws with no winners, going from $1.2 million to $2.9 million, then to $5.8 million before reaching over an estimated $10 million.

Long queues were seen at Singapore Pools outlets across Singapore as the prize pool ballooned.

According to Singapore Pools' website, the winner had bet through system 7, purchasing the winning ticket online via the Singapore Pools app.

The winning numbers? 9, 15, 20, 26, 43 and 49. The additional number was 36.

Five other punters were winners of the Group 2 prize, taking home $127,391 each. The bets were placed at outlets such as the Singapore Pools Chinatown Point branch, NTUC FairPrice in Boon Lay Shopping Complex and Giant supermarket in Pioneer Mall.

The last draw with a jackpot of at least $10 million was held on March 14, with three punters sharing a prize pool of $13.4 million.

An estimated $1 million will be up for grabs at the next jackpot, set for drawing next Monday (May 13), at 6.30pm.

ALSO READ: Top prize for next Toto draw snowballs to $10m after 3 draws with no winners

khooyihang@asiaone.com