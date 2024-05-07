Top prize for next Toto draw snowballs to $10m after 3 draws with no winners

Looking to overcome that mid-year slump? This might be your chance.

The jackpot for the upcoming Toto draw on Thursday (May 9) has snowballed to an estimated $10 million, after the previous three draws saw no Group 1 winners.

The prize money snowballed from $1.2 million to $2.9 million to $5.8 million, according to the Singapore Pools website.

The Group 2 prize for the latest draw on Monday was split into four winning shares, with each winner taking home over $154,000.

The last draw with a jackpot of at least $10 million was held on March 14, with three punters sharing a prize pool of $13.4 million.

A snaking queue of eager punters had formed then at one Singapore Pools outlet in Jurong West.

Thursday's draw will be held at 9.30pm.

