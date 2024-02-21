Long queues at betting outlets islandwide for $12m Toto Hong Bao Draw

The odds of striking the Toto jackpot are about one in 14 million - but this hasn't stopped hopeful punters from lining up to place their bets for the $12 million Toto Hong Bao Draw.

Ahead of the draw which will be held at 9.30pm on Friday (Feb 23), long queues were observed at several betting outlets islandwide on Tuesday (Feb 20) as punters try their luck at scoring a big win.

On Tuesday morning, a queue of around 10 people had formed at the Singapore Pools outlet in Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Meanwhile several photos posted to Facebook page in the afternoon showed an estimated 30 people standing in line outside Fu Lu Shou Complex, where the popular Delisia Agency is located at the basement of the building.

The two betting outlets have recorded multiple jackpot winners over the years and are popular among punters.

Similarly, a long queue was seen at the Singapore Pools IMM branch in Jurong East on Tuesday night, shared a netizen.

Sales of lottery tickets at all betting outlets began at 6.10pm on Monday, and all branches and authorised retailers will be open till 9pm on Friday.

Last year, betting outlets last year saw snaking queues islandwide, with the line at Lot One Shoppers Mall stretching around the whole floor.

Three lucky punters shared the $12.8 million jackpot for the 2023 Toto Hong Bao Draw, each walking away with $4.27 million.

