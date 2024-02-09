Huat ah! $12m Toto Hong Bao Draw to be held on Feb 23

Hoping to strike it rich in the Year of the Dragon?

This year's Toto Hong Bao Draw will be held on Feb 23, with an estimated $12 million jackpot.

The draw will take place at 9.30pm at the Singapore Pools Building, according to the Singapore Pools.

All betting outlets will start selling $10 and $20 ticket packs at 6.10 pm on Feb 19.

Last year, snaking queues were seen outside Singapore Pools outlets in the week leading up to the draw. In fact, the line at Lot One Shoppers Mall in Choa Chu Kang was long that it wrapped around the whole floor.

The $12.8 million jackpot from the 2023 Toto Hong Bao Draw was split among three lucky punters, who each walked away with $4.27 million.

To all trying your hand at the annual draw, may Cai Shen Ye (God of Fortune) come knocking on your door.

