2024 Toto Reunion Draw: Lucky punter walks away with jackpot of nearly $6m 

One lucky punter in Singapore will be nearly $6 million richer this Chinese New Year after snagging jackpot during the 2024 Toto Reunion Draw held yesterday (Feb 2).

According to the Singapore Pools website, the winning numbers for the lottery draw were 2, 27, 29, 36, 44, 48, with an additional number of 12.

The website also stated that the lottery ticket which won the first prize group of $5,974,351 was bought at PFG Framing & Trading in Jurong West via one QuickPick Ordinary Entry.

That means it only took the punter $1 to purchase the winning ticket. What luck!

Aside from the jackpot, there were also 13 Group 2 winners who shared a pot of $96,751, walking away with around $7,442 each.

The next Toto draw takes place on Feb 5, with an estimated $1 million jackpot.

ALSO READ: 2 lucky punters walk away with over $1.96m each from New Year Toto draw