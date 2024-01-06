singapore

2 lucky punters walk away with over $1.96m each from New Year Toto draw

2 lucky punters walk away with over $1.96m each from New Year Toto draw
One of the winning QuickPick Ordinary Entry tickets came from Fatt Chye Heng Trading.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Lim KeweiPUBLISHED ONJanuary 06, 2024 2:28 AMByLim Kewei

2024 has brought fortune to several lucky punters.

The $5.89 million jackpot for the New Year Toto draw on Friday (Jan 5) night was spilt across three winning shares, with each getting over $1.96 million.

Two of the winners placed a $1 bet for a QuickPick Ordinary Entry ticket, while the last winning entry came from an iToto - System 12 ticket, which was shared between 26 tickets, according to Singapore Pools.

The winning numbers announced during Friday's draw were: 7, 12, 17, 20, 31, 35, with an additional number of 22.

One winning QuickPick ticket was sold at Fatt Chye Heng Trading, which saw six winning Group 1 tickets from 2022 to Friday's draw.

Meanwhile, the other winning QuickPick ticket was sold at Ng Teo Guan Self Service, which saw three winning Group 1 tickets in the same period of time.

17 other punters who won the Group 2 prize each took home $73,010.

The next Toto draw takes place on Jan 8, with an estimated $1 million jackpot.

ALSO READ: Christmas comes early as 12 punters snag about $1.2m each after no Group 1 winner in Toto jackpot

lim.kewei@asiaone.com

LotteryGamblingSingapore Pools
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.