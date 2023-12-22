Christmas comes early as 12 punters snag about $1.2m each after no Group 1 winner in Toto jackpot

The snowballed Group 1 jackpot prize of $12,791,400 saw no winners after the results of Toto draw were announced on Thursday (Dec 21).

As there were no takers in the last four consecutive draws, 12 lucky winners from Group 2 took home a whopping $1,191,969 each.

According to Singapore Pools' Toto game rules, if the jackpot prize is not won at the end of four consecutive draws, the snowballed amount from the three preceding draws will be shared equally among the Group 2 winning shares of the fourth draw.

The winning numbers from Thursday's draw were: 7, 8, 24, 25, 29, 40 with 18 as the additional number.

In Oct this year, one lucky punter pocketed the snowballed Toto jackpot Group 1 prize of $13,077,918, the fourth-largest jackpot since 2014.

It was also the largest winning share, according to the Singapore Pools.

The next Toto draw will take place on Christmas, with an estimated $1 million Group 1 prize.

Singapore Pools has also announced a $5 million New Year Draw which will be held on Jan 5 at 9.30pm.

