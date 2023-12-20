No takers: Toto prize climbs to $10m with no winners in past 3 draws

For those hoping to end the year on a high note, this may be your chance.

The top prize for the Toto draw on Thursday (Dec 21) has snowballed to a whopping $10 million, as there were no takers in the last three draws.

The top prize pool snowballed from $1.2 million to $2.78 million to $5.61 million over those draws.

On Dec 7, one lucky punter took home the first prize of $2.9 million. The winning numbers for that week's draw were 10, 16, 25, 29, 42, 44, with 48 as the additional number, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The winner of the Dec 7 draw had purchased a $7 Quick Pick ticket from Rangoon Provision Shop located at 681 Race Course Road - the same outlet where another bettor won the $13 million prize back in October.

According to the Singapore Pools website, that $13 million top prize is the fourth-largest jackpot since 2014. It is also the largest winning share.

This Thursday's draw is expected to take place at 9.30pm, instead of 6.30pm.

