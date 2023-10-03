Winner takes all: Lucky punter hits $13m Toto jackpot

Winner winner chicken dinner.

One lucky punter walked away with a whopping $13 million prize after the results of Toto draw were announced on Monday (Oct 2) night.

The winning numbers from Monday's draw were: 2, 10, 12, 13, 45, 48, with 11 as the additional number.

The top prize for the draw had snowballed to $13,077,918 after the past three draws saw no winners.

The winning Quickpick ticket came from Rangoon Provision Shop at 681 Race Course Road.

Another winning ticket in Group 2 prize also came from the same location. There were a total of 25 winners for the Group 2 prize, who each won $65,991.

According to the Singapore Pools website, the $13 million top prize is the fourth-largest jackpot since 2014. It is also the largest winning share.

The largest jackpot prize was $19.6 million in February 2022, where eight winners walked away with $2.4 million each.

The next Toto draw will take place on Thursday, with an estimated prize of $1 million.

