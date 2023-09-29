No takers? Toto jackpot snowballs to $10m with no winners in past 3 draws

The top prize for the next Toto draw on Monday (Oct 2) snowballed to almost $10 million after the past three previous draws saw no winners.

According to Singapore Pools' website, the prize money snowballed from $1.1 million on Sept 21, to $2.9 million on Sept 25 and $5.6 million on the last draw on Thursday with no winners for the Group 1 prize.

The last winners of the Group 1 prize money were from the Sept 18 draw, where the top prize was almost $13 million.

The "snowballing" rule made a comeback in 2021 as part of Singapore Pools' resumption of normal business operations after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rule states that if there are no winners for the Group 1 prize, 38 per cent of the prize pool plus the "snowballed" amount of that draw shall be added to the Jackpot Prize allocation of the next draw.

The "snowballing" shall continue until the Jackpot Prize is won or at the end of four consecutive draws, whichever is earlier.

ALSO READ: Prize for annual Toto Hongbao draw snowballs to $16m, possibly biggest in history