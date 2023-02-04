$12m Toto Hong Bao draw: 3 lucky punters walk away with $4.27m each

It's triple the huat in this year's Toto Hong Bao Draw.

Three lucky punters shared the $12.8 million jackpot from the annual draw, according to Singapore Pools on Friday (Feb 3) night.

This means each person will walk away with $4.27 million each.

One of the winning tickets, which was sold at Sheng Moh Fruits and Provision Store in Clementi, cost just $1 since it was a QuickPick Ordinary Entry.

The other two punters that won big were a QuickPick System Seven and a System Seven entry, which cost $7 each from a Singapore Pools outlet along Bencoolen Street and Tampines Street 81 respectively.

The winning numbers were 4, 6, 21, 25, 34, 40, with an additional number of 48.

Queues of hopeful punters

The prize money on offer paled in comparison to last year's $19.4 million, but that did not deter hopeful punters from trying their luck.

Long lines of queues were seen outside Singapore Pools outlets islandwide in the past week.

"The queue went around the whole floor. It was so long that it almost circled back to Singapore Pools," a shopper at Lot One Shoppers Mall in Choa Chu Kang told Stomp on Wednesday (Feb 1).

"Good thing I'm not a gambler," she added.

The results for the next Toto draw will be announced next Monday (Feb 6) with a $1 million jackpot.

There have also been others who have recently won big at the lottery.

Earlier on Monday (Jan 30), a punter bagged $7.2 million after placing at a FairPrice outlet at Oasis Terraces in Punggol.

And in January, another Toto jackpot winner came away with $5.5 million after betting at a FairPrice outlet at Canberra Plaza.

Both winning tickets were QuickPick Ordinary Entries priced at $1 each.

