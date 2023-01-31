Lucky Toto outlet? Punter bags $7.2m at Punggol supermarket, second millionaire winner there in 2 years

For those looking to try their luck, is this FairPrice outlet the place to be at?

A punter bagged himself $7.2 million after placing a bet at a FairPrice outlet at Oasis Terraces in Punggol, according to the latest Toto draw on Monday (Jan 30).

This must be some lucky Toto outlet because another charmed punter walked away with $2.3 million just two years ago in Feb 2021.

The Oasis Terraces outlet was only opened in 2018.

What is most impressive was both winners were QuickPick Ordinary Entries, meaning the punters each placed a $1 bet for a random set of six numbers that were generated from the system.

The winning numbers for this latest draw were 13, 23, 25, 26, 44 and 45, with an additional number of 38.

Other than that punter who was the sole winner to the $7.2 million Group 1 prize, six winners shared the $136,000 Group 2 prize.

PHOTO: Singapore Pools

Other lucky outlets

If you're feeling inspired, some of the outlets with the most Toto Group 1 prize winners include the Fu Lu Shou Complex in Rochor, Tong Aik Huat along Hougang Street 61 and the Singapore Pools outlet along King George's Ave.

There have also been others who have recently won big with just a $1 lottery bet.

In January, a punter landed a $5.5 million windfall by placing a bet at a FairPrice outlet at Canberra Plaza.

And last November, another punter won $5.68 million after betting at a Prime Supermarket outlet along Chai Chee Road.

But after the Punggol FairPrice outlet had sold another millionaire-winning ticket, looks like shoppers will be heading there for more than just groceries.

