$13m Toto jackpot: 3 lucky punters each walk away with about $4.5m

Three punters shared a jackpot of $13.4 million from the Toto draw on Thursday (March 14), each walking away with about $4.5 million.

The jackpot had snowballed from $10 million before the results were announced last night.

With no winners in the last three draws, the chance to win big had seen long queues at Singapore Pools outlets.

One of the winners placed a $1 Quickpick Ordinary ticket at an NTUC FairPrice outlet under Block 135 Jurong Gateway Road.

The other two winning tickets that cost $7 each were sold at an NTUC FairPrice outlet in Nex and a Singapore Pools betting shop under Block 505 Canberra Link.

The winning numbers were: 8, 26, 34, 35, 45, 46.

Fifteen other punters, who won the Group 2 prize, took home $101,000 each.

The next Toto draw will be on next Monday (March 18) with an estimated jackpot of $1 million.

