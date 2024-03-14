$10m Toto draw draws long queue at Jurong West Singapore Pools outlet

With $10 million up for grabs in tonight's (March 14) Toto draw, punters are eager to put themselves up in the mix.

And business has been particularly brisk at one Singapore Pools outlet, according to a TikTok video shared on Tuesday.

The 40-second clip showed a snaking queue of around 40 people waiting to place their bets under Block 508 Jurong West Street 52.

This particular outlet has seen eight Group 1 winners since 2015 - the most recent was a punter walking away with a cool $3 million from this year's $12 million Toto Hong Bao Draw.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@sgasap22/video/7345293169531161874?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7252157227077830162[/embed]

To up the stakes, prior to tonight's draw, there had been three consecutive draws with no Group 1 winners.

The last draw with a jackpot winner was on Feb 29, with two punters sharing a $1.5 million prize.

