$12m Toto Hong Bao Draw to be shared among 4 winning tickets

SINGAPORE - Holders of four winning tickets will share the highly anticipated jackpot in the annual Toto Hong Bao Draw, which boasts a grand sum of almost $12.4 million this year.

The draw took place at 9.30pm on Feb 23, and the winning numbers are 18, 21, 26, 35, 38, 43.

The additional number is 40.

Two of the winning tickets were purchased from the Singapore Pools outlets at Block 106 Hougang Avenue 1 and Block 508 Jurong West Street 52.

The other two tickets were iToto System 12 entries.

Ticket sales for the draw had started at all Singapore Pools outlets at 6.10pm on Feb 19.

In 2023, the $12 million Toto Hong Bao jackpot was split among three winning tickets.

