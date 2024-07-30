Lucky punter bags $6.1m after hitting Toto jackpot

A single punter has won the $6.1 million Toto jackpot in Monday's (July 29) lottery draw.

The lucky winner, whose ticket is a System 7 entry with a minimum $7 bet, matched all the winning numbers - 19, 24, 29, 30, 31 and 46.

The total payout snowballed to the eye-watering amount after there were no winners for two consecutive draws on July 22 and 25.

According to the Singapore Pools website, the winner had bought his ticket at the Singapore Pools Jurong West N5 Branch at Block 508 Jurong West Street 52.

Meanwhile, the Group 2 prize was shared among eight people, with each of them getting $81,338.

An estimated $5 million will be up from grabs at the next jackpot - the Toto National Day Draw.

Set to draw on Friday (Aug 2), Singapore Pools had earlier announced extended operating hours at its branches.

All Singapore Pools branches will be open from 8am to 9pm on August 2, with authorised retailers open from 8am to 8pm on July 31 and August 1.

